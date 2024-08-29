Now Nine Deaths in Boar’s Head Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak

by

There are now nine deaths in Boar’s Head deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new death is from New York. Yesterday the CDC said there were eight deaths.

And CBS News is reporting that, after a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request, they received inspection reports for the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia. There were 69 records of noncompliance registered by USDA inspectors, including mold and mildew, leaking and pooling water, some with green algal growth, condensation dripping on the product, a rancid smell, insects including flies and a cockroach, and blood in puddles on the floor.

The case count remains the same, with 57 sick in 18 states: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (1), New York (17), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (1). The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, New Mexico, and two lived in South Carolina.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman said, “No one should get sick or die just because they bought some deli meat for sandwiches. We hope this outbreak does not continue to grow.”

Boar’s Head has recalled all of its deli products, including prepackaged items, that are within shelf life. These items have the establishment number EST. 12612 or P-12612 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sell by dates range from July 25, 2024 to August 30, 2024.

Do not eat any Boar’s Head deli meat products with those dates. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard these items to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate any of the recalled Boar’s Head deli meat products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, If you do get sick, see your doctor.