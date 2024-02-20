Raw Farms Recalls Raw Cheddar Cheese For E. coli O157:H7

by

Raw Farms recalls raw Cheddar cheese for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. This cheese is linked to an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people in four states, with four hospitalizations. The patients live in California, Utah, Colorado, and Texas.

The voluntarily recalled products are cheese block older than batch 20231113-1 and shredded cheese older than batch 20240116. The recalled items are Raw Cheddar Cheese – Pound Block with barcode 835204000156 and item number 1075. Also recalled is Raw Cheddar Cheese – Half Pound Block with barcode 835204001177 and item number 1050. Finally, Raw Cheddar Cheese – Half Pound Shred is recalled. The barcode for that item is 1080. All are Raw Farms brand.

On February 15, 2024, Raw Farm was contacted by the FDA and CDC and told that the cheese may have caused illnesses between October 18, 2024 and January 31, 2024. Ten fecal samples collected from patients in four states matched each other in the PulseNet database.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include possible nausea and diarrhea, and the characteristic painful abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. One person in this outbreak has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, pale skin, lethargy, and bleeding from the nose and mouth. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately.