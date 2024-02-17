Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese E. coli Outbreak Sickens 10

by

A Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 10 people in four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Raw Farm LLC has agreed to recall products and is working with the FDA. As of this post, no recall information has been released to the public.

The case count by state is: California (4), Colorado (3), Texas (1), and Utah (2). The patient age range is from two to 58 years. And illness onset dates range from October 18, 2023 to January 29, 2024. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure.

The number of patients in this outbreak is likely much higher than reported, and there may be more states included. Many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

In interviews with public health officials, six of the eight patients said they ate Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese. Public health investigators are using PulseNet to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people got sick from eating the same food.

The flavors of the Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese include original and jalapeño. All sizes and blocks of the cheese, as well as shredded cheese, are included in the concerns about this outbreak. The cheese was sold nationwide.

Do not eat any Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Wash any items and surfaces in your home that may have touched the contaminated cheese after you discard it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this cheese.

If you ate the cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of E. coli food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

HUS is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of this serious and potentially life-threatening condition include little or no urine output, easy bruising, bleeding from the nose and mouth, pale skin, and lethargy. Anyone experiencing those symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.