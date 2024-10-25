Secondary BrucePac Listeria Monocytogenes Recalls Begin

by

Secondary BrucePac Listeria monocytogenes recalls are starting to mount up. The original recall, for tens of millions of pounds of fully cooked chicken and other meats, was issued on October 9, 2024 and expanded on October 15, 2024.

If you have any of these products in your home, do not eat them, especially if they are salads or wraps and are not heated first.

Secondary Recalls

Schoola

On October 17, 2024, the USDA announced that some of the recalled BrucePac products were sent to schools. These meals were not part of the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.

The schools are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, South Euclid, Ohio, Astatula Florida, Aston, Pennsylvania, Bangor, Michigan, Shady Hills, Florida, Staten Island, New York, Washington D.C., St. Petersburg, Florida, Valley Stream, New York, Folcroft, Pennsylvania, Orange City, Iowa, Belle Glade, Florida, Winter Haven, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, Somerville, Tennessee, Newark, New Jersey, Conyers, Georgia, Rockford, Michigan, Decatur, Michigan, Plano, Illinois, Big Rapids, Michigan, Shively, Kentucky, New Brunswick, New Jersey, Indianapolis, Indiana, Greenwood, Indiana, Waunakee, Wisconsin, Bronx, New York, Jersey City, New Jersey, Woodland Park, New Jersey, Cocoa, Florida, Palm Bay, Florida, Matteson, Illinois, Girdler, Kentucky, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ferguson, Missouri, Groveport, Ohio, Chester, Pennsylvania, Bluefield, West Virginia, Benton Harbor, Michigan, Brooklyn, Ohio, Euclid, Ohio, Muskegon, Michigan, New York, New York, Hazard, Kentucky, Newark, Delaware, New Hyde Park, New York, Newark, New York, Traverse City, Michigan, Staten Island, New York, Coldwater, Michigan, Plainfield, New Jersey, Roosevelt, New York, Valley Stream, New York, Brunswick, Ohio, Orlando, Florida, Islamorada, Florida, Cleveland, Ohio, Carlisle, Kentucky, and Charlotte, Michigan. You can see the name of each school and the location within those cities at the USDA web site.

Reser’s

On October 14, 2024, Reser’s Fine Foods recalled some of their meal kits for possible Listeria contamination. They were made with recalled BrucePac chicken. The brand names of the recalled products are Bistro 29 and Don Pancho. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Ready Meals

On October 19, 2024, Albertson’s recalled their ready meals and some deli items that were made with BrucePac products. They were sold at these stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Dakota Tom

On October 21, 2024, Dakota Tom recalled their cheeseburgers that were made with BrucePac products. They were sold in the states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. No illnesses have been reported.

Sprouts Farmers Market

On October 24, 2024, Sprouts Farmers Market recalled their Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The kits were made with recalled BrucePac cooked chicken. No illnesses have been reported.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you re going to reheat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take before symptoms appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.