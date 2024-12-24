Top 10 Outbreaks of 2024: Number Seven Is Fratelli Beretta

by

The top 10 food poisoning outbreak list of 2024 continues with number seven: the Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 104 people in 33 states. The outbreak was declared over in March 2024.

The case count by state was: Arizona (2), California (2), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Florida (6), Idaho (2), Illinois (1), Iowa (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (7), Missouri (2), Nebraska (3), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (7), New York (12), North Dakota (1), Ohio (13), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (6), Tennessee (1), Texas (9), Utah (1), Vermont (1), Virginia (5), Washington (6), West Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (2).

The patient age range was from under one year to 92 years. And the illness onset dates ranged from November 20, 2023 to February 10, 2024. Twenty seven people were hospitalized. The hospitalization rate is 26%, slightly higher than the average Salmonella outbreak rate.

A recall was issued for these products in February 2024. The items have the establishment number “EST. M47967” or “M7543B” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide. The last best before date for these products was June 16, 2024, but some people may have froze them for later use.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought these products. If you did freeze these products, do not eat them. Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process.

If you ate these products and have been experiencing the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak.