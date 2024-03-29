Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Salmonella Outbreak Ends: 104 Sick

by

The Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak has ended with at least 104 sick in 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an increase of 17 more patients and three more states since the last update: Delaware, New Hampshire, and West Virginia.

The case count by state is: Arizona (2), California (2), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (1), Florida (6), Idaho (2), Illinois (1), Iowa (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (7), Missouri (2), Nebraska (3), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (7), New York (12), North Dakota (1), Ohio (13), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (6), Tennessee (1), Texas (9), Utah (1), Vermont (1), Virginia (5), Washington (6), West Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (2).

The patient age range is from under one year to 92 years. And the illness onset dates range from November 20, 2023 to February 10, 2024. Twenty seven people were hospitalized, up from 18 hospitalized in the last update. The hospitalization rate is 26%.

In interviews with public health officials, patients spoke about what they ate before they got sick. Of the 68 people interviewed, 50, or 74%, said they ate a variety of charcuterie meats. And the Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected one unopened package of the two-pack of Busseto charcuterie sampler from an ill persons’s home. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in those meats was closely related to bacteria from sick people.

The USDA collected Coppa and Antipasto meat tray products from Fratelli Beretta which tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. Whole genome sequencing showed these were two different strains of Salmonella that were both different from isolates taken from ill people in this outbreak and the Antipasto that was collected by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A recall was issued on February 12, 2024 for Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie. Please look at the list of recalled products carefully, because they have a long shelf life and could still be in your home. If you do have any, throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you bought them, clean your refrigerator, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you ate any of these items and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak.