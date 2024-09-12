by

There are updates issued on FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, with many of the outbreak case counts increasing. There are eight investigations on the table; six of them are unsolved.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that is linked to recalled Milo’s Poultry Farm eggs has not changed. There are 65 people in nine states that are ill. And 24 of them have been hospitalized. A recall of the eggs has been issued. And the outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility and the hen egg laying house. The case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42).

For the rest of the updates issue on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table, for the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is unsolved, the case count has increased by one to 28. Traceback has been initiated.

For the unsolved Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, one more patient has been added for a total of four cases. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak.

In the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased from 50 to 54. In this investigation, traceback has been initiated and an inspection has started. No food has been identified.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak that in an unidentified food, the case count remains unchanged at seven sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and an inspection.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 46 ill, but the FDA has initiated inspections as well as conducting traceback.

In the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food, the case count has increased from 89 to 90. The FDA has initiated traceback and inspections.

And finally, for the Diamond Shruumz outbreak, there have not been any changes. At least 158 people are sick, and 63 people have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arizona (11), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (5), Illinois (1), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (2), New York (2), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (8), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (13), Virginia (3), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (1). There are two potentially associated deaths. The FDA has found several compounds in the products, including a prescription drug, psilacetin, and muscimol.