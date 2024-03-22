West Seattle PCC Community Markets E. coli Outbreak Alleged

by

An alleged West Seattle PCC Community Markets E. coli outbreak has sickened at least five people, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. One person has been hospitalized. That facility is located at 2749 California Avenue SW in Seattle, Washington.

The strain of E. coli that is allegedly making people sick is Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 (STEC). This pathogen produces Shiga toxins, which can travel through the bloodstream destroying red blood cells. If enough damaged red blood cells reach the kidney, they can clog small tubes in that organ called glomeruli and can cause kidney damage and failure, which is known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

The illness onset date range is from February 14, 2024 to February 28, 2024. The date that the suspected product was purchased is February 10, 2024. At this time, based on information collected by public health officials, there is one common source for all sick persons: a store-made guacamole bought at that store. The update states, “Even though we think this is the most likely source of illness, we do not know for certain. We did not find out how the guacamole might have been contaminated with STEC and did not have any left to test.” The outbreak appears to be over.

Four of the patients tested positive for STEC O157:H7; one patient chose not to be tested. Isolates from three of the five patients were tested using whole genome sequencing conducted at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory, and they were a genetic match. This means that those patients likely got sick from eating the same food.

The patients all had the same symptoms that are typical of a STEC illness: stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. No store employees were sick with the same symptoms.

Environmental Health Investigators went to the grocery on March 15, 2024 and reviewed with restaurant management the rules for ill employees. And investigators gave the managers information about preventing the spread of STEC. The current inspection rating for that facility is Satisfactory.

If you have eaten food purchased from West Seattle PCC Community Markets and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this alleged PCC Community Markets E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.