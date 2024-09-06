Which Stores Carried Boar’s Head Deli Meat in Listeria Outbreak?

by

Which stores carried Boar’s Head deli meat that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak? According to the recall notice that was issued on July 26, 2024 and expanded on July 30, 2024, the meats were sold “nationwide.”

But California published a 25 page list of establishments in that state that may have carried the meats. And from looking at individual stores and grocery store chain recall statements, the meat may also have been sold at:

Alberstons

Bashas

Big Y

City Market

Dillons

Fred Meyer

Fresh Thyme

Food Giant

Fry’s

Giant

H-E-B

Harps

Hays

Holiday

Jewel

King Soopers

Kroger

Kwik Trp

Pavialion’s

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

QFC

Ralph’s

Safeway

Schucks

Shoprite

Smiths

Sprouts

Stop and Shop

Target

Total Wine

Vons

These products, which include liverwurst, ham, roasted bacon, bologna, frankfurters, pork loin, bratwurst, salami, Italian cappy style ham, and smoked sausage, among others, have sell by dates that are as late as October 17, 2024, so people may still have them in the fridges or freezers.

The outbreak has sickened at least 57 people, and nine people have died. All 57 people have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (1), New York (17), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (1). The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, New Mexico, and two lived in South Carolina. The outbreak investigation has not been updated since August 28, 2024.

And according to a Freedom of Information Act request by CBS news, there were allegedly many serious problems at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia. There were 69 records of noncompliance that were noted by USDA inspectors, including mold and mildew, leaking and pooling water where Listeria bacteria can grow, condensation that was dripping on the products, a rancid smell, insects in the facility including flies and a cockroach, and blood in puddles on the floor.

Please check your fridge and freezer to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you bought them. Then clean your appliances with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing does not kill it.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Early symptoms include nausea and diarrhea. If the disease progresses, patients will experience severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, and stiff neck. If you do get sick, see your doctor.