Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 37

The Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 37 people, according to an update posted by San Diego County Public Health Services. Nine people have been hospitalized becasue they are so sick.

That’s an increase of 23 more patients and four more hospitalizations since the original notice was posted on May 1, 2025. The restaurant is located at 5420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.

Management voluntarily closed the restaurant on May 1, 2025. They have been working closely with the county’s Environmental Health and Quality Department along with Public Health Services on the investigation.

The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years old. Patients ate at the restaurant between April 25 and May 1, 2025. Illness onset dates were not reported in the notice.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting. abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. These symptoms usually begin 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria, but some people can get sick up to a week later. Even after complete recovery, some patients can experience complications such as irritable bowel syndrome, myocarditis, and high blood pressure.

If you ate at that restuanrat in late April and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak. You  can report your illness by calling 858-505-6814.

