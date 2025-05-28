by

A hidden romaine E. coli O157:H7 outbreak sickened at least 98 people in 2024, hospitalized 36, and killed one person, according to an FDA report that was obtained by NBC News. This outbreak was not publicized by the FDA. Officials in Missouri first alerted the FDA to the issue when an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak sickened people who were served food by a caterer in Missouri. Those events took plate on November 6 and November 8, 2024.

The case count by state was: Arkansas (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (7), Indiana (8), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Missouri (50), Montana (1), North Dakota (2), Nebraska (3), Ohio (8), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (1), and Wisconsin (2). Illness onset dates ranged from November 4, 2025 to November 30, 2025. The patient age range was from 4 to 90 years. The hospitalization rate for this outbreak was 49%, and seven people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

A cohort study conducted in Missouri found that salads were the only statistically signifiant item on the menu in both events. The salads were made of an iceberg/romaine lettuce blend, carrots, purple cabbage, onions, canned pimento, canned artichokes, Parmesan cheese, and a house made salad dressing.

In addition, seven subclusters were identified. These included the events in Missouri, an Ohio school, an Indiana restaurant, an Illinois restaurant, and an Illinois event catered by a different Missouri based caterer. Salads were the common link across all seven subclusters, and all cases ate an iceberg/romaine lettuce blend.

The CDC developed a focused questionnaire on November 26, 2024; 27 questionnaires were returned. Epidemiological information was available for 65 cases: 60, or 95%, reported consuming any type of leafy green before getting sick. Of 57 cases who could remember the exact type of leafy green consumed, 50. or 88%, said they consumed romaine lettuce.

The FDA report does not include the name of the common ranch, but news reports claim that the romaine lettuce provider was Taylor Farms. Taylor Farms denies this claim, stating, “We don’t believe Taylor Farms was the source of the referenced recent E. coli outbreaks, based on information collected during thorough third-party investigations and robust food safety controls.”

The FDA says that the outbreak was not publicized because by the time the investigation was completed no more product was available for consumers to purchase, so no action could be taken. Romaine lettuce was confirmed as the source of the outbreak.

If you o9r a loved one ate romaine lettuce during that time frame and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this hidden romaine E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.