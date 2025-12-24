Outbreak #6 of 2025: Deadly Lyons and Sysco Frozen Shakes

by

The top 10 outbreaks of 2025 continues with number six: the deadly Lyons and Sysco frozen shakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened 42 people in 21 states and killed 14. Forty one people were hospitalized. The outbreak was declared over on May 16, 2025.

The case count by state was: Alabama (1), California (4), Colorado (1), Connecticut (2), Florida (2), Illinois (5), Indiana (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), New York (3), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (6), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range was from 43 to 101 years. Illness onset dates ranged from August 17, 2018 to March 13, 2025.

A total of 14 deaths were reported. Those patients lived in ten states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Most people in this outbreak lived in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before they got sick and were served the shakes in the hospital.

Lyons Magnus handles the distribution of these products, which were manufactured and supplied by Prairie Farms. The FDA found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes at the Prairie Farms Dairy in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This outbreak was investigated in 2018, 2021, and 2023 but even though investigators knew that patients lived in nursing homes and long term care facilities, there wasn’t enough information to identify the food responsible for the illnesses. New illnesses were reported in February 2025, and traceback finally identified a product of interest. When the outbreak strain was found in environmental samples from Prairie Farm, the investigation was publicized.

Of 42 people who gave information to public health officials, 38 were living in long term care facilities or were hospitalized before they got sick. Mechanical soft diets were reported, including foods like these supplemental shakes. At least four people reported drinking the recalled shakes.

Whole genome sequencing confirmed that bacteria in patient isolates were closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from consuming the same food.

And the FDA conducted traceback from records of long term care facilities. The records showed that supplement shakes made by Prairie Farms were a common food served at those facilities.

The shakes were recalled on February 22, 2025 and should no longer be available for purchase. But these products have a long shelf life, and if any are available, anyone who consumed them within the last 70 days should monitor their health for the symptoms of listeriosis and see their doctor if they get sick.

