Huaker Magnetic balls and Rods Sets Recalled For Choking

Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets are being recalled because they violate the small ball ban and pose a choking hazard. The toy is intended for children under the age of three, which can be deadly. No injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shenzhen Huakechuang Technology Co. Ltd., doing business as Huaker, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The toy was sold online at Amazon from September 2025 through November 2025 for about $23.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. About 782 of these toys were sold in the United States.

The recalled product is Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods sets. The sets include 88 pieces in various colors, and come packaged in a green plastic box with a purple lid and green handle. the sticks and balls are inserted into each other to form various shapes. “Magnetic Sticks” and “Model 20A-13” are printed on the box. There are no other identifying marks on the magnetic toys.

If you purchased this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You can contact the company to receive a full refund. Throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Take a picture of the discarded product and email it to Huaker for a refund.