Raw Farm Raw Cheddar E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Sickens 7

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A Raw Farm raw cheddar E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least seven people in three states, according to the CDC. A recall of the product has not been issued. The same product from that farm sickened at least 10 people with STEC infections two years ago.

The case count by state is: California (5), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 3. More than half of the patients are under the age of 5. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 13, 2025. Of the 7 patients who gave information to public health officials, 2 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%.

Epidemiologic data shows that Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and may be making people sick. Of the three people interviewed, all three reported eating Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese before getting sick.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. Ths means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

If you ate this cheese, or gave it to children to eat, monitor your and their health for the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection for the next 10 days. Also monitor them for the symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is common in children under the age of 5 who contract this infection. If you or they get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm raw cheddar E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.