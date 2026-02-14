TS Sushi EBI Frozen Cooked Shrimp Recalled in Canada

by

TS Sushi EBI frozen cooked shrimp is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone, which is a a marker residue of the banned antibiotic Furazolidone. This chemical is for laboratory use only, since it is used for analyzing, calibrating, and detecting residue of that antibiotic in food. It is not recommended for use in human or animal because it is a potential carcinogen and mutagen. The recalling firm is Transhing Investment Inc.

This shrimp was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Quebec. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. And there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this seafood.

The recalled product is TS Sushi EBI frozen cooked shrimp that is packed in 155 gram containers. The shrimp is size 3L. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 16553 00490 3. The best by date is 2027 JN 02 (June 2, 2027), and the code for this product is VN499VI029CAN.

If you bought this item, do not eat it, and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can contact your distributor for a return and refund.