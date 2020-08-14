by

The FDA has updated its investigation into the Cyclospora outbreak linked to Fresh Express salads and has found canal water positive for cyclospora. They have identified several farms in the U.S. that may have provided product used in those recalled salads. And now 690 people in 13 states are sick with cyclosporiasis. That is an increase of 49 more cases since the last update on July 24, 2020. Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized.

The case count by state is: Georgia (1), Iowa (206), Illinois (209), Kansas (5), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (86), Missouri (57), Nebraska (55), North Dakota (6), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Dakota (13), and Wisconsin (45). Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2020 to July 20, 2020.

FDA’s traceback investigation is complete, but they have not found the exact cause or source of the parasite. Carrots are no longer suspected, but red cabbage and iceberg lettuce are still “items of interest.”

In Florida, the FDA analyzed water samples from two public access points along a regional water management anal (C-23) that is located west of Port St. Lucie, Florida. The samples of canal water positive for cyclospora were found using the FDA’s validated method.

But because of the “emerging nature” of genetic typing methodologies for this parasite, officials have not be able to determine if the parasite found in the canal water is a genetic match to the isolates from clinical cases. So they could not conclusively determine the cause of this outbreak. FDA is working with Florida and the local water district to try to find the source of the Cyclospora in the canal.

Fresh Express salads linked to this outbreak are no longer for sale and are beyond their expiration dates. The “best by” dates on these products that have product code Z178 or a lower number run through July 14, 2020.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in cyclospora lawsuits, said, “While we are glad that the FDA has made progress in this investigation, it remains true that no one should be sick or hospitalized because they purchased a bagged salad. People have been ill for weeks and months in this outbreak.”

The recalled retail store brands were ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside. The salads were sold in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include loss of appetite and weight loss, nausea, stomach cramps and pain, vomiting, muscle aches, fever, fatigue, and frequent, explosive, watery diarrhea that may alternate with bouts of constipation. People usually start feeling sick about a week after they eat foods contaminated with the oocysts. If you have been experience these symptoms, see your doctor.