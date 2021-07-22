BrightFarms Salads Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 11 in MI WI and IL

by

The BrightFarms Salads Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 11 people in three states, according to a new update by the CDC. A new state, Michigan, has been added to the outbreak total, joining Illinois and Wisconsin. One more person has been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The patient case count by state is: Illinois (6), Michigan (1), and Wisconsin (4). That includes one more patient each from Illinois and Wisconsin from the previous CDC update on July 16, 2021, and the new patient in Michigan. Illness onset dates range from June 10 2021 to July 1, 2021. That is an expansion of the previous illness onset date range, which was from June 10 to June 15, 2021. The patient age range is from 19 to 61 years. Two people have been hospitalized because thy are so sick.

BrightFarms recalled their salads produced in Rochelle, Illinois on July 15, 2021. The recall was updated on July 21, 2021 to include Michigan as one of the states where these salads were sold. The recalled salads include 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Butter Crisp, Harvest Crunch, Lakeside Crunch, Mighty Romaine, Nutrigreens, Spring Crunch, Spring Mix, and Sunny Crunch and have specific UPC numbers and package sizes. The salads are packaged in clear clamshell containers with best by dates through July 29, 2021. The salads were sold in at least five states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

At least seven people brought BrightFarms packaged salad greens before getting sick. The salads they purchased include Sunny Crunch (the original salad linked to the outbreak), 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. Investigators are trying to determine if any more products with later best by dates may be affected.

The FDA has visited the BrightFarms farm location and has collected samples for testing. The results have not yet been released to the public.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against food producers and grocery store chains, said, “No one should get sick because they bought a salad. And no product, especially ready-to-eat products, should be contaminated with enough bacteria to make someone sick.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea,s vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 72 hours after exposure, although some people may not get sick up to a week later. And while most people recover without medical assistance, some, because of sepsis or dehydration, need to be hospitalized. In addition, the long term consequences of a Salmonella infection can be serious, even after full recover, such as endocarditis and reactive arthritis.

If you have eaten any recalled BrightFarms salads and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this multi-state BrightFarms salads Salmonella outbreak.