Delaware Listeria Patient Linked to Multi-State Chicken Outbreak

A Delaware Listeria patient who is linked to the multi-state precooked chicken outbreak was allegedly sickened by Tyson foods ready-to-eat chicken products, according to an update by the Delaware Division of Public Health. That notice states that there is “one case of Listeria associated with a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to recalled Tyson Foods ready-to-eat chicken products.” The state will not release any more information about this specific case at this time to protect privacy.

The other two patients in this outbreak live in Texas. One patient from Texas has sadly died. Tyson has initiated a huge recall of their frozen, fully cooked chicken products that were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. More than 8.4 million pounds of these products are being recalled.

The Tyson chicken products were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions. Some of the facilities that received these products include stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals, nursing facilities, and Department of Defense locations. These chicken items could be in both institutional and consumer freezers.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Listeria lawsuits and families in wrongful death cases, said, “This is a huge recall for products that were sold and served all over the country. We hope that no one else is sick, but perhaps news of this recall will prevent more illnesses.”

The recalled Tyson products all have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items include fully cooked pizza with chicken, frozen fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, and chicken wing sections. They were sold under several brand names including Little Caesars, Tyson, Casey’s General Store, and Jet’s Pizza.

Please check your freezer to see if you have any of these recalled items, noting the product and date codes, along with the package sizes. If you do have them, throw them away immediately, then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the serious illness caused by this pathogen, include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what may seem like the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth.

If you have eaten these products, especially if they were served without reheating, and have been experiencing these symptoms see your doctor, even if you don’t think you are seriously ill. You may join this Delaware Listeria patient and be part of this outbreak.