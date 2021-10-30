E. coli Sickens Five Children Who Attended the Georgia National Fair

by

E. coli has sickened five children who attended the Georgia National Fair, according to news reports. Three of the five children are hospitalized, according to Michael Hokanson of the Georgia Department of Public Health, who spoke to WMAZ. Hokanson added that the case count may increase as more lab results come in.

And according to that article, Ginny Crouse is the mother of two of the children who are ill: Zoe, age one, and Campbell, three. And Stacey Wooddell’s daughter Skyler also tested positive. Some of the children may have hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, although that complication has not been officially disclosed. The children are recovering.

Officials still do not know what caused these illnesses. Hundreds of people who attended the Georgia National Fair have filled out a survey asking them to detail their experiences at that event, including the days attended, symptoms if any, what food was consumed, and if any animal areas were visited.

Animal Visits In the Georgia National Fair Survey

The animal visit part of the questionnaire is the most detailed. Options for venues at the Georgia National Fair included a petting zoo, horse barns, dairy barn, sheep, swine, and goat barns, and cattle tie outs. Animals at the fair included sheep, goats, cows, horses, and reptiles.

Ruminant animals, including sheep, goats, and cows, can carry E. coli bacteria in their guts and shed them in their feces where they can contaminated fences, bedding, and their own coats. There have been many E. coli outbreaks linked to state and local fairs and to petting zoos in the past.

Noted lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented families in E. coli lawsuits against fairs, petting zoos, and farm attractions, said, “It’s terrible that small children are so sick simply because they visited a fair. We hope that this case count does not grow and that all of the children recover completely.”

E. coli and HUS Symptoms

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and severe and painful abdominal cramps. he hallmark symptom of this illness is bloody diarrhea. HUS symptoms include little or no urine output, lethargy, pale skin, easy bruising, and bleeding from the nose or mouth. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms, especially children, need to see a doctor immediately.