Jule’s Cashew Brie Salmonella Duisburg Outbreak Sickens 5 in 3 States

The FDA has posted a notice saying that a Jule’s Cashew Brie Salmonella Duisburg outbreak has sickened at least five people in three states. The CDC has not yet posted an outbreak investigation notice. Jule’s Foods recalled all of their products for possible Salmonella contamination on April 22, 2021.

Jule’s Cashew Brie is a vegan or plant-based cheese alternative. The firm is located in Carlsbad, California. Salmonella Duisburg is considered a rare serotype of this pathogen.

The case count by state is: California (2), Florida (1), and Tennessee (2). Two people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The last illness onset date was February 27, 2021. We don’t yet now the patient age ranges.

These products were distributed in these states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The FDA is investigating to see if these products could have been distributed in more states.

The FDA has interviewed all five patients. Of those five, three, or 60%, reported eating Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie before getting sick. That is the only common product identified. All samples taken from ill patients were highly related according to Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis.

The California Department of Public Health and the Tennessee Department of Health investigators collected samples of Jule’s Cashew Brie, including the Classic, Truffle, and Black Garlic varieties, from different retail locations. Analysis confirmed the presence of Salmonella in those products and more lab work is being conducted to see if this pathogen matches the outbreak strain.

FDA investigators and the California Department of Public Health state inspectors conducted an inspection of the firm’s facility on April 21, 2021 to collect environmental and additional product samples. This investigation is ongoing to try to determine the source of the contamination.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these products and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Jule’s Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak.