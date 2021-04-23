All Jule’s Foods Recalled For Salmonella Contamination and Outbreak

by

All Jule’s Foods recalled for Salmonella contamination and an outbreak, according to an FDA recall notice. The notice states that the FDA and CDC are investigating this outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet released any information about this outbreak, but there is a new Salmonella Duisburg outbreak that was posted on the FDA’s Core Investigation Table on April 22, 2021 with five people sick. We still don’t know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether anyone has been hospitalized.

The FDA has preliminary confirmation of Salmonella in Jule’s Foods brie products that contain cashews. The company is working with the FDA to find the source of the pathogen in samples that were collected by the California Department of Public Health. Thus this recall.

All expiration dates of all products are recalled. The recalled products, which are all of Jule’s Foods product line, include Jule’s Cashew Brie (Classic) with UPC number 860388001507, Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie with UPC number 860388001514, Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie with UPC number 860388001552, Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip with UPC number 860388001569, and Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing with UPC number 860388001521. The Brie cheese products are packed in 6 ounce portions and wrapped in white cheese paper. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These recalled products were sold primarily in independently owned grocery stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, and were also sold directly to consumers. You can see a full list of stores where the products were sold at the FDA web site.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “We hope that the FDA and CDC find the source of this contamination, and that no more people are sickened in this outbreak.”

Production of these products is suspended while the issue is investigated. If you purchased these products, do not eat them even if you plan to cook with them. You can throw them away after wrapping them or double bagging them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 6 to 72 hours after exposure. The symptoms can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you have eaten these products from Jule’s Foods recalled for Salmonella and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.