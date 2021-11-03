Keeler Family Farms Salmonella Onions Retail List Released

by

The FDA has published the Keeler Family Farms Salmonella onions retail distribution list, associated with the huge multistate Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least 808 people in 37 states. The list is very short, as opposed to the retail distribution list for ProSource Produce onions, which was released a few days ago.

The retail distribution list for Keeler Family Farm Salmonella onions is for HelloFresh meal delivery services, and Gordon Food Service stores, located in several towns in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The recall notice states that the onions from Keeler Family Farms were distributed to wholesales, retail stores, and restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The onions were imported into the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico this last summer. The last distribution was in late August, 2021. Because these onions have a shelf life of three months if properly stored, most consumers will no longer have them in their pantries. But these onions could be frozen in some form in consumers’ freezers.

The outbreak case count remains at 808 sick, with 157 people hospitalized. The last illness onset date was October 13, 2021. The states with cases include Alabama (3), Arkansas (15), California (12), Colorado (1), Connecticut (5), Florida (39), Georgia (2), Illinois (47), Indiana (1), Iowa (3), Kansas (16), Kentucky (9), Louisiana (7), Maryland (60), Massachusetts (13), Michigan (10), Minnesota (25), Mississippi (2), Missouri (41), Nebraska (9), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (10), New York (19), North Carolina (16), North Dakota (4), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (107), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (8), Puerto Rico (3), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (8), Tennessee (12), Texas (185), Utah (3), Virginia (66), West Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (27).

If you purchased any of the recalled onions, sold either by ProSource Inc. or Keeler Family Farms, or if you aren’t sure whether you bought these particular onions, throw them away. Do not use them in cooking either, even though a temperature of 165°F will kill Salmonella bacteria, because of cross-contamination risk.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea, see your doctor. You could be part of this Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.