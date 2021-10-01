Minnesota Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak Grows to 20 Sick

by

The Minnesota Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak has grown to include 20 patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Overall, at least 419 people in 35 states are sick, and 66 people are hospitalized.

Government officials have not yet definitely named the food source that has caused all of these illnesses, but there have been a few clues. In the last update, the CDC said that the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a restaurant takeout condiment cup that contained cilantro, onions, and limes, and may have included peppers.

While limes are probably not the source, since the pH of that fruit is too low to support Salmonella growth, the other three foods may be the culprit. There have been Salmonella outbreaks linked to all of those ingredients in the past.

That takeout cup is also significant because we know that there are several restaurant subclusters in this outbreak. That means that there are groups of people who are sick who are not related to each other who ate at the same restaurant or restaurant chain and got sick with the same bacterial infection. No restaurants or chains have been named yet.

So what can you do? Unfortunately, if a restaurant gets contaminated food, especially produce, from a supplier there isn’t much they, or you, can do. But you can do some things.

Before you go out to eat, take a look at the restaurant food safety scores in your area, if they are available. Some cities and states routinely post them. Second, when you get to a restaurant, look around. Does it look clean? Are the servers following food safety guidelines, such as not touching their face when serving, and are they knowledgeable about food safety? And finally, don’t order risky foods such as undercooked meats, especially ground beef, and raw foods such as sprouts. If you are in a high risk group for complications from food poisoning, consider skipping the foods that may be the cause of this outbreak for now.

When you’re cooking at home, always wash produce before you eat ir or prepare it. Any bacteria on the surface can be transferred to the interior when you cut into it. Cook food thoroughly to safe final internal temperatures.

In addition, pay attention to FDA and USDA recall notices and outbreak investigation notices. These outbreaks can have lots of updates and breaking news happens quickly.

Finally, know the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning so if you do get sick, you know to call your doctor for help. If you have eaten at a restaurant or have eaten cilantro, peppers, or onions, and have the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, you may bee part of this Minnesota Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak or the larger outbreak in the 34 other states.