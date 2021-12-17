New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA Investigation Table

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added to the FDA CORE Investigation Table, and the Salmonella Javiana outbreak added a few weeks ago has grown. The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 16 people, and the Salmonella Javiana outbreak has now sickened at least 51 people.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, traceback has been initiated, but there has been no on-site inspection, no sample collection, and no analysis. We don’t know the illness onset dates or what food may be under consideration as the source of the outbreak. Another Listeria outbreak that the FDA identified earlier this year went unsolved after sickening 20 people.

Recent Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks have been linked to Tyson precooked chicken, El Abuelito cheese, deli meats, and Green Co. LTD Enoki mushrooms. All of theses outbreaks were deadly. Most Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks are serious, with most patients requiring hospitalization, and some deaths.

For the Salmonella Javiana outbreak, traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections have begun, and samples have been collected and sent to labs for analysis. Hopefully these actions will yield results and a food or company will be named.

Recent Salmonella outbreaks include the ongoing Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to imported fresh onions that has sickened almost 900 people, the Salmonella Thompson outbreak that was linked to Northeast Seafood fish, and the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that was linked to BrightFarms salad greens.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are most seriously sickened by this pathogen include anyone with a compromised immune system, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women. Symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage but their illness may be mild.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take six hours to six days to occur. People usually suffer from a fever, headache, chills, nauseas, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak or the Salmonella Javiana outbreak or the other outbreaks caused by FDA-regulated foods.