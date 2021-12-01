New Salmonella Javiana Outbreak on FDA Core Investigation Table

by

A new Salmonella Javiana outbreak has been listed on the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. At least 19 people are sick in this outbreak, which was posted on November 24, 2021. The product linked to the illnesses has not been identified.

According to the information that the FDA has released at this time, no recall has been initiated, no traceback has started, there have been no on-site investigations, and no sample collection or analysis has begun. This is typical for the first outbreak notice on this table, which only provides information to the public if there is some type of action that consumers can take..

Another change on the table is that the non-viral hepatitis outbreak linked to recalled Real Water alkaline bottled water has been closed. There are still three other active investigation on that table.

Those investigations include the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to seafood from Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado. That outbreak has sickened at least 102 people and has hospitalized nine. Fish has been recalled in this outbreak.

The third active outbreak is the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to whole fresh onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. There are at least 892 people in 38 states and Puerto Rico who are sickened in that outbreak, and 183 people have been hospitalized. Many recalls have been issued.

Finally, an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to fresh Josie’s Organics baby spinach has sickened at least 10 people in seven states, and has hospitalized two. The spinach is past its expiration date and should no longer be on store shelves, but it could be frozen in consumer’s home freezers.

If you ate any of these products and have been ill with the symptoms of the respective pathogens, see your doctor. You may be part of these outbreaks.