PCC Market Yogurt by Pure Eire Dairy is linked to a multi county E .coli O157:H7 outbreak in Washington state, according to a news release issued by the Washington State Department of Health. Both PCC Market and Pure Eire yogurt have been recalled. Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products.

The outbreak now includes 11 confirmed cases that have been genetically linked, including six children who are under the age of 10. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a kind of kidney failure. The state patient case count by county is: Benton (1), King (8), Snohomish (1), and Walla Walla (1).

The Department of Heath is continuing to gather case information and is testing food samples. The news release stated that more information will be given to the public as it becomes available.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has litigated many E. coli cases against dairies, food producers, and grocery stores, said, “While it’s unusual to have serious outbreaks caused by pasteurized dairy products, it does happen. We hope that now that products have been likely linked to the outbreak, no more illnesses will be diagnosed.”

PCC Market has also recalled some deli items that were made with the Pure Eire yogurt. If you have purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever if one is present, possible nausea and vomiting, painful and severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is often bloody or watery. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, lethargy, easy bruising, and pale skin. These conditions are serious and may be life-threatening. If you or anyone you know is experiencing these symptoms after eating these recalled products, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.