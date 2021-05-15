by

According to a notice on its Facebook page, Pure Éire Dairy, located in Washington state, is recalling Pure Eire Dairy yogurt because it may be associated with the Washington E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least eleven people in four counties. In an email, the Washington State Department of Health has identified the outbreak as “likely linked” to PCC Community Market brand yogurt that is produced by Pure Eire Dairy.

According to that Facebook post, 12 hours ago the Washington State Department of Agriculture pulled 12 random yogurt samples from store shelves and all have come back negative for E. coli bacteria. Often in outbreaks, food that has made people sick may have been used or discarded by the time that officials start investigations and testing.

The recalled yogurt is both Pure Eire and PCC brands, and is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. The dairy is also halting yogurt production pending further investigation.

Also according to Facebook postings, the yogurt is made from pasteurized milk. Most outbreaks linked to dairy products have occurred because they were made from raw, or unpasteurized, milk, according to a 2017 study in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. But pasteurized milk products can still be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria after production.

The eleven confirmed patients who are sickened in this outbreak live in King county (8), Snohomish county (1), Benton County (1), and Walla Walla county (1). The case count referred to in the state investigation is smaller than the total reported by the counties, which is 13, because the state is only counting lab confirmed cases that are genetically linked. The patient age range is from less than five to 79.

The patients include six children who are under the age of 10. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever if one is present, nausea and vomiting, very painful stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody or watery. These symptoms typically start a few days after eating food that is contaminated with the pathogen. Most people do seek medical treatment because symptoms are so alarming.

In some people, especially young children, an E. coli infection can progress to a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, lethargy, pale skin, and easy bruising.

If you or anyone in your family is suffering from these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Washington E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is likely linked to PCC Market yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy.

If you have purchased any Pure Eire or PCC Market yogurt by Pure Eire, do not eat it. You can throw the yogurt away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase. The dairy is asking its retailers to stop selling the yogurt and to remove it from store shelves.

In addition, PCC Markets has posted a recall on their web site. The recalled items are from Pure Eire Dairy or are made from their yogurt, and include PCC Organic Gras-Fed Yogurt in 8 ounce and 16 ounce flavors, with all best by dates. The PCC Deli items that are recalled include yogurt from the salad bar, Butter Chicken in the Hot Bar and to-go casseroles, Spicy Yellow Curry Chicken in the hot bar and to-go casseroles, Tzatziki Sauce in the grain bowl bar and to-go spreads, and Sticky Toffee Pudding in refrigerated desserts.