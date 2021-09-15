Two New Salmonella Outbreaks on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

There are two new Salmonella outbreaks on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. The first, a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak, has sickened at least 126 people. The second, a Salmonella Thompson outbreak, has sickened at least 77 people. We don’t know where the ill persons live, their age range or illness onset dates.

These could end up being very large outbreaks, since the number of Salmonella cases that are actually reported to the government are much smaller than occur. The multiplier used by experts in these outbreaks is 29, which means there could be at least 5,887 people sick across the country.

Traceback has been initiated in both outbreaks, but no on-site inspection has been initiated and no sample collection and analysis has begun. The government started using this table in 2020, and will only give details about these outbreaks if there is something that consumers can do, like follow a recall.

Recent Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to BrightFarms salad greens, shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods, Italian-style meats, Plainville ground turkey, frozen Kirkwood raw breaded stuffed chicken breasts, and Jules Cashew Brie (a vegan product), Salmonella outbreaks have also been linked to prepared cut fruit, papayas, tahini, frozen raw tuna, eggs, cereal, onions, and pasta salad. So these two outbreaks could be caused by any number of foods.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start getting sick a few hours up to six days after infection, and most illnesses last for three to seven days. And even after full recovery, some patients have long term health complications, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these two new Salmonella outbreaks.