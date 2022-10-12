ALDI Falafel Outbreak Investigation Added to FDA CORE Table

by

The new ALDI falafel outbreak investigation has been added to the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table with at least 20 people sick with E. coli O121:H19 infections in six states, and five hospitalized. The case count by state is: Florida (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (11), Ohio (1), and Wisconsin (4).

The falafel was sold at ALDI stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The distribution has been confirmed for these states, but it may have been sold in more.

The two types of falafel potentially linked to this outbreak are Aldi Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Aldi Earth Grown Garlic & Herb. This product was sold frozen. Aldi stores have removed the product from their store shelves.

There are nine other active outbreak investigations on that table. For the Salmonella Litchfield outbreak in a food that has not been identified, the case count has increased by one, to 30 people sick. For the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has increased from 30 to 33.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Old Europe brie and camembert cheeses has not changed. There are six people sick in that outbreak, with five hospitalized. There have been three recalls issued in relation to that outbreak.

While the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce sold at Wendy’s restaurants has ended, the investigation continues. At least 109 people in six states were sickened, and 52 were hospitalized. Thirteen people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Public health officials were not able to definitely link the illnesses to one particular food, although the romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches in several Wendy’s stores was suspected.

The two cyclopsora outbreaks have also ended, but the investigations continue. They remain unsolved. In one, 84 people were sickened, and in the other, 42 were sickened.