CDC Weighs in on Cronobacter Illnesses Linked to Infant Formula

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating Cronobacter illnesses linked to infant formula. Four infants who were allegedly fed powdered infant formula made by Abbott Nutrition at their Sturgis, Michigan facility have been diagnosed with Cronobacter sakazakii infections.

The babies live in Minnesota (1), Ohio (2), and Texas (1). The two babies who lived in Ohio have sadly died. Cronobacter infections may have contributed to those deaths; the FDA and CDC are investigating.

The infants allegedly consumed formula that included Similac Sensitive, Similac Pro-total Comfort, Similac Advance, and Similac PM 60/40. Abbott Nutrition issued a recall of certain lots of the first three types of formula on February 17, 2022, and added one lot of Similac PM 60/40 to the recall on February 28, 2022 after they were informed of the second death in Ohio.

The CDC is investigating more reports of possible Cronobacter cases to see if they are linked to the formula products made by Abbott. The CDC is also investigating the FDA report of a Salmonella infection in an infant who was fed recalled formula. CDC has not deleted any Salmonella illnesses linked to this case, and is working with state and local partners to determine whether any other Salmonella illnesses are linked to powdered infant formula.

What Parents Should Do

Immediately check to see if the powdered formula you have in your home is part of this recall. The powdered infant formula is included if it has all three of these conditions: First two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and the code contains the letter and numeral combinations “K8,” “SH,” or “Z2,” and the use by date is 4-1-2022 or later. If you can’t find the code on the product, do not use it.

You can check to see if your product is included in this recall by entering the lot code into Abbot Nutrition’s web page.

Early symptoms of a Cronobacter infection in infants include poor feeding, crying, very low energy, and a fever. If sepsis or meningitis, two complications that can be fatal, are starting to develop, symptoms include refusing food, stiff jerky movements, a floppy body, vomiting, cold hands and feed, blood in the stool, jaundice, difficulty breathing, grunting breaths, pale skin, and an unusual cry.

If your infant has consumed any of the recalled products and has been exhibiting signs of illness, take him or her to your pediatrician. She or he may be part of these Cronobacter illnesses linked to infant formula.

And since Cronobacter is not a reportable condition in any state in this country except Minnesota, please contact your local or state health department if your child has been diagnosed with this infection and consumed recalled formula.