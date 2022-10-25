Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles Illnesses Reach 393

by

Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles illness case count reaches at least 393, with 133 hospitalized, according to the FDA. The last illness onset date was September 4, 2022. People have been sick with gastrointestinal illnesses, and liver, bile duct, and/or gallbladder illnesses. The FDA says that these illnesses are linked to eating that product.

Daily Harvest voluntarily recalled their crumbles on June 17, 2022. In response to complaints, the FDA launched an investigation including an inspection of the company’s plant and sample collection. The response to this incident is no longer being handled by the FDA’s CORE Network, but research into what may have caused these illnesses is ongoing.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. If you have this product in your refrigerator or freezer, throw it away, regardless of expiration date or lot code. The product was sold through online sales and in two retail locations, in Chicago, Illinois and a pop up store in Los Angeles, California.

The crumbles are a frozen product that is packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch. The words “Daily Harvest” are at the top, and a large “CRUMBLES” word is immediately below that. No other Daily Harvest products are affected or included in this recall.

If you experience symptoms after eating this product, which include yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, light clay-colored stools, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain, and/or fever, please see your doctor. Let your healthcare provider know that you recently ate that Daily Harvest product. Your doctor should report your illness to your local health department.