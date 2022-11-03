Deadly Big Olaf Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak Ends with 28 Sick

by

The deadly Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 28 people sick in 13 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of three more cases since the last update on August 4, 2022. The new patients live in Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York. The new states are Minnesota and Massachusetts.

The case count by state is: Colorado (1), Florida (14), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), Nebraska (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), and Pennsylvania (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 92 years. Illness onset dates range from January 24, 2021 to August 19, 2022. Of 28 ill persons, 27 were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died.

Some of the illnesses were among pregnant people and newborns. One illness resulted in a pregnancy loss.

Public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 23 interviewed, all said they ate ice cream. Sixteen people reported eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at restaurants that have been supplied by that company.

Ten patients were part of four illness clusters in this outbreak, which consist of two or more people who do not live in the same household who got sick from eating the same food from the same retail location.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the isolates from ill people were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. And the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected samples of ice cream along with environmental samples at the Big Olaf Creamery facility in Sarasota, Florida. The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in those samples.

If you have any Big Olaf creamery ice cream in your home, do not eat it. You should immediately throw it away, then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution because freezing does not destroy Listeria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this ice cream.

If you ate this ice cream and have been sick with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.