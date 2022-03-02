FDA Advice For Parents About Infant Formula Cronobacter Illnesses

by

This FDA advice for parents about infant formula and the Cronobacter illnesses linked to some types of powdered formula is offered to help parens navigate this difficult time. At least four infants, from Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas, are sick with Cronobacter sakazakii infections after consuming recalled Similac, EleCare, or Alimentum formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant. Because infant formula is the sole source of nutrition for many newborns and infants, the FDA is offering help.

The FDA is stating that one infant allegedly contracted a Salmonella infection after being fed this formula, but the CDC is not including this illness in the case count until they complete their investigation.

The key to the recall is the lot codes and expiration date on the products. The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains the letter and digit combinations K8, SH, or Z2, and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later. The recalled products also include Similac PM 60/40 with the code of 27032K80, which was added to the recall list after Abbott was informed about another infant death in Ohio.

The FDA is aware that parents are having a difficult time finding formula. They are working with Abbott Nutrition to assess the effects of the recall and understand production capacity at other Abbott facilities. Outreach to other infant formula manufacturers has started, to ask about their capacity.

More FDA advice for parents: homemade formulas are not an alternative. Homemade formulas may not contain all of the nutrients to support an infant’s growth and could have serious adverse effects. Breast milk is best, but some mothers just can’t breastfeed. You should never dilute infant formula. And do not purchase formula that comes from outside the U.S., as it could be counterfeit or contaminated.

It’s best to contact your healthcare provider about these issues. Your doctor can also give you recommendations on changing feeding practices.

If you get formula through WIC, do not discard it, but stop giving any recalled formula to your baby immediately. Take the product to the store for a refund and exchange. Call your local WIC office for more guidance.