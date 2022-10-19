FDA Investigating Nine Active Food Poisoning Outbreaks

by

The FDA is investigating nine active food poisoning outbreaks, according to the CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There have been changes to four of those outbreaks in the update released today.

For the outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 that is linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel, the government has initiated traceback and sample collection and analysis. The case count stands at 20 sick in six states. Five people have been hospitalized. A recall of the product was issued on October 7, 2022.

The investigation of the outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 in an “unidentified product,” has closed. That outbreak is associated with Wendy’s restaurants. At least 109 people in six states were sickened, and 52 people were hospitalized. Thirteen people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome HUS, which is a type of kidney failure. While government officials were not able to confirm the food source, 83% of patients ate at Wendy’s restaurants before they got sick. Many of those patients said they ate romaine lettuce on burgers and sandwiches.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg in an unidentified product, the case count has increased from 33 to 34 cases. Traceback has been initiated in that investigation.

For the outbreak of Cyclospora in an unidentified product, the case count has increased from 42 to 43 cases. In that investigation, traceback has begun, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The other investigations of active food poisoning outbreaks include a mystery Salmoenlla Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 30 people. Traceback has begun, an on-site investigation has been initiated, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Old Europe brie and camembert cheese remains unchanged. Six people in six states are ill, and five of those patients have been hospitalized. A recall has been issued.

The second cyclospora outbreak is unchanged, as is the investigation into mysterious illnesses linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks frozen crumbles. The Listeria monocytogenes outback linked to Big Olaf ice cream has not been updated, and the infant Cronobacter illness investigation has been transferred to an IMG outlet.