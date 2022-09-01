FDA Updates 10 Outbreaks on CORE Investigation Table

by

The FDA has updated 10 outbreaks on CORE Investigation Table that are still active, including adding a new Salmonella outbreak to the list. The case counts have increased for five of the 10 outbreaks.

An outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi has sickened at least 99 people, which is a very high number for a first announcement. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated but no product has been identified.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in an unidentified food, which is probably the Wendy’s romaine lettuce outbreak, traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections have been conducted, and sample collection and analysis has begun.

For the mystery Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak, the case count has increased from 22 to 25. For the mystery Salmonella Braenderup outer, the case count has increase from 74 to 75. And for the mystery Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, the case count has increased from 62 to 73. On-site inspection and sample collection and analysis has been initiated for that outbreak.

The two cyclospora outbreaks remain unsolved. In the first, the case count has increased from 70 to 75. And in the second, the case count has increased from 41 to 42.

The investigation into illnesses linked to dry cereal remains unchanged. The investigation into the adverse events reported by people who ate Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks frozen Crumbles is unchanged. And the the FDA has conducted an on site inspection in the investigation into the deadly Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.