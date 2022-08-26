Now 84 Sick in Wendy’s E. coli Romaine Lettuce Outbreak

by

Now there are 84 sick in Wendy’s E. coli romaine lettuce outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are 38 people who have been hospitalized, and eight people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that is a complication of this type of illness. That is a huge increase or 47 more illnesses from 37 official illnesses just one week ago.

The case count by state is: Indiana (6), Michigan (53), Ohio (23), and Pennsylvania (2). Illness onset dates range from July 26, 2022 to August 9, 2022. The patient age range is from 5 to 94 years. Of 73 people who gave information to investigator4s, 38 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 52%. Eight people who live in Michigan have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Investigators are continuing to collect data to try to identify the food course of this outbreak. A specific food has not been officially named, but many patients said they ate burgers and sandwiches made with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s fast food restaurants before they got sick.

Among 63 people interviewed, 52, or 84%, ate a Wendy’s restaurant the week before they got sick. The Wendy’s restaurants where ill persons ate are in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Of 17 people who had detailed information about what they ate, 15, or 88%, said they ate romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches. Wendy’s has pulled the romaine lettuce used on those foods from restaurants in those four states.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has represented many clients and families in E. coli lawsuits, said, “It seems like this outbreak keeps on growing, and it probably will, since it can take weeks for a patient to be officially added to the case count. We hope that removing romaine lettuce from Wendy’s menus in those states will help.”

CDC is not advising that anyone stop eating at Wendy’s or that they stop eating romaine lettuce. There is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores or served in tore restaurants is linked to this outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection start three to five days after exposure to the pathogen. People usually suffer from severe and painful abdominal and stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea. Some patients may have a mild fever, nausea, and vomiting.

Symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome usually begin a week or two after an E. coli infection. This complication is much more common in young children. Symptoms include little or no urine output, pale skin, lethargy, easy bruising, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, and bleeding from the nose or mouth.

If you have eaten at a Wendy’s restaurant in those states and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the 84 sick in Wendy’s E. coli outbreak.