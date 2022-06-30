FDA Updates CORE Outbreak Table; More Illnesses Added

by

The FDA updates CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. More illnesses have been added to two mystery Salmonella outbreaks and one mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. And a new “adverse event series” that is associated with a “frozen food product,” has been added. That product is not identified, but it is most likely the Daily Harvest French + Lentils Crumble product, which is associated with almost 500 adverse events and has been recalled. There are currently 10 active outbreak investigations.

The frozen food outbreak has 107 adverse event reports listed. A recall has been issued, traceback has begun, an on-site inspection has been conducted, and sample collections have been analyzed. Yesterday Fresh Harvest issued a statement saying that the FDA testing has found no pathogens or toxins in their product.

The unidentified Salmonella Braenderup outbreak case count has increased from 40 to 42. The only action taken in that investigation is traceback initiation.

The case count for the unidentified Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak has increased from 13 to 14. Traceback has begun for that investigation.

One mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has the case count remain the same. Traceback has begun.

In another mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the case count has increased from 21 to 22. Traceback has been conducted.

The mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has remained stable with 10 sick. Traceback has been conducted.

The outbreak linked to an unidentified dry cereal is still being investigated. There have been 558 reports of adverse events, and an on-site inspection has been conducted and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to recalled Jif peanut butter is still being investigated. There are 16 people sick in 12 states, with two patients hospitalized. Many secondary recalls have been issued in that outbreak. That investigation has not been updated since May 26, 2022.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to fresh organic strawberries is still being investigated. Eighteen people in three states are sick, and 13 of those patients have been hospitalized. A recall was not issued for the berries because they were past their shelf life, but consume were told to discard any FreshKampo and HEB strawberries they may have frozen. That outbreak was last updated a week ago.

Finally, the investigation into the Cronobacter illnesses among infants has been transferred to an IMG group. That investigation is also looking into Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant, where Cronobacter contamination was found in the environment.