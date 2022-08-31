by

The generic Cyclospora outbreak illnesses have reached 800, with 52 in the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an increase of 416 more ill persons since the last update issued a month ago, and 22 more people hospitalized. None of these patients had a history of international travel during the 14 day period before illness onset. And there is still no food or foods or venues named by the government.

The median illness onset date is June 29, 2022. The illness onset range is from May 3, 2022 through August 12, 2022. This outbreak could still grow since it takes time from when a person eats contaminated food, gets sick, is evaluated and diagnosed, and the illness is reported.

Historically, there has been a large spike in domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases in the United States in the summer months. In 2021, there were 1,020 illnesses with 70 hospitalized. Since 2013, the number of illnesses linked to this parasite have been increasing. Some years the outbreaks are solved, but many are not. The case counts typically peak in June and July.

In the past, cyclospora outbreaks have been linked to some type of produce, including fresh cilantro and basil, bagged salads, mesclun lettuce, snow peas, raspberries, and vegetable trays. Any produce can be contaminated with the cyclospora oocyst.

While traceback can give investigators some clues as to the food that triggered these illnesses, there is a problem in identifying, or fingerprints, the oocysts. There is a lack of validated laboratory methods needed to link cases to a food. Instead, officials use questionnaires and traceback and interview patients about what they ate in the two week period before they got sick.

The symptoms of cyclosporiasis usually begin about a week after eating food or drinking water contaminated with this parasite. People experience explosive and profuse diarrhea that can last for months and recur, weight loss, loss of appetite, abdominal cramps, gas, nausea, bloating, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, and fever. If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. There is treatment for this infection. You may be part of this generic cyclospora outbreak.