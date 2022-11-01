Ground Beef HelloFresh E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Ends; 7 Sick

by

The ground beef HelloFresh E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has ended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with seven people sick and six hospitalized. The last update for this outbreak was September 14, 2022.

The ground beef was packed into some HelloFresh meal kits that were shipped from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The ground beef was in 10 ounce plastic vacuum-packed packages, and was labeled “Ground Beef 85% lean/15% fat.” The establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection was EST. 46841.

The patient case count by state is: Maryland (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), and Washington state (1). Illness onset dates did not change, and range is from June 8, 2022 to August 17, 2022. HelloFresh meals can be frozen for one to two months, which explains the long illness onset date timeline. That time period has expired.

The patient age range is from 17 to 69 years. Although six people were hospitalized because they were so sick, no one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, and no deaths were reported. However, the case count is likely much higher than the reported number, because many people who get sick with food poisoning do not see a doctor and are not included in the count.

Of the six people interviewed by public health officials, all six said they ate ground beef from HelloFresh meal kits before they got sick. Traceback identified that the ill persons got the ground beef in those meal kits that was produced at establishment M46841.

Whole genome sequencing testing on patient isolates showed that the bacteria were closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

Even though the time frame for freezing these meals has passed, the CDC is still urging people to check their freezers to see if they have this product. Do not eat the ground beef if it has “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.