Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Senftenberg Outbreak Ends

by

The Jif peanut butter Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak has ended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with 21 people sick in 17 states. Four people were hospitalized. Jif issued a recall of several types of its peanut butter when the outbreak was announced on May 21, 2022, and there have been about a dozen secondary recalls issued. The five new states added to the outbreak total are Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Arkansas (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Missouri (2), New York (1), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (2), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range is from less than one year to 85 years. Of 13 people who gave information to investigators, four have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 31%, which is more than 50% higher than for a typical Salmonella outbreak. Illness onset dates range from February 20, 2022 through May 24, 2022.

Of the 13 people interviewed by public health investigators, all, or 100%, said they ate peanut butter the week before they got sick. And all 13 people reported eating Jif peanut butter. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria isolates from sick people were closely related generally, meaning that the people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

Whole genome sequencing was also conducted on an environmental sample collected at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. This sample was closely related genetically to the outbreak strain.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against food processors and retail outlets, said, “It’s great that this outbreak is over. No one should get sick just because they decided to buy peanut butter.”

Check to see if you have any of the recalled Jif peanut butter products in your home, including the secondary recalls. If you do, throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase.

If you ate any of the recalled products and have even ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Jif peanut butter Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak.