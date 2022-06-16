New Salmonella Muenchen Beef Outbreak on USDA Investigation Table

by

A new Salmonella Muenchen beef outbreak has been posted on the USDA Outbreak Investigation Table, with no more information provided. This table provides even less information than the FDA CORE Outbreak Table, which at least tells us the number of people sick, and whether traceback or other work has started.

So we do not know how many people are sick, what states they live in, whether traceback has begun, if any onsite inspections have started, and if any food has been collected and tested for pathogens. All of those things must start before an outbreak can be officially announced.

There is only one other active outbreak on that table, an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may also be linked to beef. No more information has been provided about that outbreak either.

So far this year, there has not been a solved outbreak linked to a USDA-inspected food. The last one was the Salmonella Hadar outbreak linked to ground turkey that took place in 2021.

In that outbreak, Plainville ground turkey was the food that made people sick. At least 33 people in 14 states were sickened, and four people were hospitalized. Plainville, Wegmans, and Nature’s Promise ground turkey with the establishment number “P-244” were all recalled in response to this outbreak.

Also in 2021, a Salmonella enteritidis outbreak linked to frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken breasts sickened at least 36 people in 11 states. Recalled products, which have the establishment number “P-2375” on the USDA mark of inspection, included Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood chicken products stuffed with broccoli, and Cordon bleu varieties.

Other 2021 USDA outbreaks included the Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- outbreak linked to Citterio Italian-style Salami sticks, the Salmonella Infantis and Typhimurium outbreak linked to Fratelli Beretta Italian-style meats, and the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak associated with Tyson Foods ready to eat chicken,