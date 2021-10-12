Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Salmonella Outbreak Over According to USDA

by

The raw breaded stuffed chicken Salmonella outbreak is over, according to the USDA Outbreak Investigation Table, even though the outbreak has not been declared over on the CDC’s investigation notice. The CDC investigation has not been updated since August 11, 2021.

As of August 10, 2021, 28 people in eight states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. Illness onset dates ranged from February 21, 2021 to June 28, 2021. The patient case count by state is: Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (9), Indiana (4), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), Nevada (1), and New York (7). Eleven people are hospitalized because they are so ill.

Some of the illnesses have been linked to Kirkwood Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese, a raw breaded stuffed chicken product that is sold frozen. That product was collected unopened from an ill persons’ home. The outbreak strain was found in that item.

On August 9, 2021, Serenade Foods recalled about 59,251 pounds of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken with the establishment number “P-2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products may not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak. There may be more items linked to these illnesses, but the CDC has not identified them.

The recalled items are:

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by February 24 2023)

Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by date February 24 2023)

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code number BR 1055; best if used by February 24 2023)

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by February 24 2023)

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code BR 1056; best if used by date February 25 2023)

If you have eaten any of these recalled products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw breaded stuffed chicken Salmonella outbreak.