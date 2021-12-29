Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Salmonella Outbreak is Number 3 of 2021

by

The Fratelli Beretta antipasto Salmonella outbreak is the number three multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2021. There were two types of Salmonella in this outbreak: Infantis and Typhimurium. Forty people in 17 states were sickened, and 12 people were hospitalized. Twenty-six people were sickened with Salmonella Typhimurium, and 14 were sickened with Salmonella Infantis.

The patient case count by state was: Arizona (5), California (8), Colorado (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates ranged from May 9, 2021 to August 16, 2021. The patient age range was from one year to 91 years.

Fratelli Beretta uncured antipasto trays, made with prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami, and coppa, packaged in 24 ounce containers with best by dates on or before February 11, 2022 were recalled on August 27, 2021. This item has the establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold nationwide at the retail level.

Investigators interviewed 28 patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Twenty-six people, or 93%, said they ate a variety of Italian-style meats. Among 15 people who remembered the specific product or had shopper card records, 14 had purchased Fratelli Beretta prepackaged uncured antipasto trays.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates found that the bacteria were closely related genetically. That means that the people in each of the two outbreaks likely got sick from eating the same food.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term complications of this infection, even after complete recovery, can include reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, high blood pressure, and endocarditis. If you have been ill with these symptom, see your doctor.