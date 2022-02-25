by

The recall roundup for the week of February 21, 2022 includes more information on the recall of powdered infant formula for possible Cronobacter and Salmonella contamination, another recall of salted plums for possible lead, and a Salmonella recall for frozen custard apple pulp that is associated with five illnesses.

Recall Roundup

On February 21, 2022, DC Health posted an update about the Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum powdered infant formula recall for possible Salmonella and Cronobacter contamination. Five infants are sick after being fed these formulas; three with Cronobacter and two with Salmonella. DC Health named the varieties of formula that were recalled: Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Similac Total Comfort, Similac for Spit Up, Alimentum, EleCare Infant, and EleCare Jr.

Also on February 21, the FDA announced that a Family Dollar warehouse had extensive rat infestation, which means that the products stored there had a risk of Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported. The products affected by this recall included human food, pet food, medical devices, and drug products.

Pacific Dynasty Swai Fillets were recalled on February 21, 2022 for lack of inspection. The fish, which were not presented at the border for reinspection, were imported from Vietnam. No illnesses were reported.

On February 22, 2022, Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick was recalled for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that was not declared on the label. No allergic reactions were reported.

On February 23, 2022, Vadilal Custard Apple Pulp was recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice stated that five Salmonella illnesses were reported to the FDA “in a single complaint.” The frozen product was sold nationwide.

And on February 24, 2022, Snak Yard Dried Plums were recalled for possible lead contamination. No illnesses were reported.