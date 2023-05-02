CDC Weighs In On Gold Medal Flour Salmonella Outbreak

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has weighed in on the Gold Medal flour Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 13 people in 12 states. Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all purpose flour with expiration dates of March 27 and 28, 2024 was recalled by the company on April 28, 2023, after testing found Salmonella Infantis in one type of flour.

The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from December 6, 2022 to March 1, 2023. The patient age range is from 12 to 81 years. Of 13 people who gave information to investigators, three have been hospitalized. That is a hospitalization rate of 25%, higher than the typical rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

The actual number of people sickened in this outbreak is likely higher than that total. Many people who contract Salmonella infections do not see a doctor and are not diagnosed and included in case counts. The multiplier for Salmonella outbreaks is 30.3, which means there may be hundreds sickened.

Of eight people who were interviewed by public health offiicals, seven said they ate raw dough or batter before they got sick. Of six patients who had brand information, all of them said they bought Gold Medal flour.

The FDA found a single production facility that produced the flour consumed by the ill persons. An inspection conducted at that General Mils Kansas City, Missouri plant found the outbreak strain in one of the flour samples.

If you purchased the recalled flour, do not use it, even if you are going to bake with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw the flour away, or take it back to the place of purchase. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought this flour, especially if you decanted it into another container, throw that away too. Then clean the container and areas where you stored the flour with soap and water.

If you ate this flour and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gold Medal flour Salmonella outbreak.