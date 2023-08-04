August 5, 2023

Cyclospora and Salmonella Outbreaks Increase; Remain Mysteries

There are now seven active outbreak investigations on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. Of those outbreaks, only one is solved. The others, including three cyclospora outbreaks, one Salmonella outbreak, one E. coli O26 outbreak, and one E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, remain unsolved.

For the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased to 47 sick, up from 39 in the last update. Traceback has been initiated, and samples have been collected and are being analyzed.

In the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased from 121 sick to 140. In that investigation, traceback has started and samples have been collected and analyzed.

In the third cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased by one more patient, from 68 to 69. Traceback has started, an on-site inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected and are being analyzed.

In the E. coli O26 outbreak, the case count remains the same at 13 ill. Just traceback has started in that outbreak.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count remains the same at 12 sick. Just like the other E. coli outbreak, traceback has started but no other action has been taken by the FDA.

For the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak, the case count has increased to 36 cases, an increase of one more case since the last update. In that outbreak, traceback, on-site inspection, sample collection, and sample analysis has started.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries has not changed since the last update on July 20, 2023. Ten people in four  states, including California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, are sick. Four  people have been hospitalized. And there have been many recalls of frozen strawberries in relation to this outbreak.

