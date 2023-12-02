Deadly Minnesota Cantaloupe Outbreak Sickens 15 With 2 Deaths

by

The deadly Minnesota cantaloupe outbreak has sickened at least 15 people in that state with eight hospitalizations, and two people are dead. These illnesses and deaths are linked to recalled Malichita cantaloupes produced by Sofia Produce, doing business as Trufresh, that were imported from Mexico. The larger multistate Salmonella Sundsvall and Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states.

The people who sadly died in Minnesota lived in the Twin Cities area and in central Minnesota. Illness onset dates range from October 25 to November 11, 2023. We do not know where these patients bought the cantaloupe, or where they ate it. We do know that some patients in the nationwide outbreak lived in long term care centers, and that some children were served cantaloupe in childcare centers. The information we have about their ages is that they range from one to 91 years, according to the Minnesota Department of Health Services.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients over the years in wrongful death and Salmonella food poisoning cases, said, “Many people are unaware that produce can be contaminated with deadly pathogens. Please take these recalls and this outbreak seriously to protect yourself and your family.”

There have been many recalls of cantaloupe and products made with cantaloupe over the last few weeks. We have collected all of the recalls in one place for easy access. Please check this list, then check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you have any of these recalled products. If you do, throw them away. If you aren’t sure whether or not you have these recalled products, discard them. It isn’t worth taking the chance.

If you ate any of these products, or if you aren’t sure, and you have been experiencing the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. Most people with Salmonella infections get sick within 12 hours to three days, but sometimes the symptoms can take up to a week to appear. Most patients suffer from fever, chills, headache, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you do get sick, especially if you live in Minnesota or one of the other affected states, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Salmonella outbreak.