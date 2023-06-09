FDA Updates Strawberry Hepatitis A Outbreak With New Recall

by

The FDA updates strawberry Hepatitis A outbreak information with the new recall for Wawona Frozen Foods Organic Daybreak Blend mix sold at Costco stores. The recall is for that product sold in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington.

The case count remains the same: California (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (6). Illness onset dates range from November 24, 2022 to April 12, 2023, and the patient age range is from 38 to 64. Three people have been hospitalized.

The Organic Daybreak Blend is packaged in 4 pound bags and has best by dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023, and 10/18/2023 with corresponding lot numbers. Other recalled products include brands California Splendor that supplied Costco stores, Scenic Fruit that supplied Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in specific states, and to Trader Joe’s nationwide. And Meijer recalled Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries in some markets.

The hepatitis A virus is very contagious and causes illness that can be serious to some populations. Most people get sick within 15 to 50 days after infection. During that 15 day period, people are infectious before they even know they are sick.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and light clay-colored stools. Some people, especially children under the age of six, may be asymptomatic.

Do not sell, serve, or eat the recalled strawberries. You can throw these items away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Since the products have a long shelf life, it’s important to check your freezer to see if you have any.

If you ate any of these products within the last two weeks, contact your doctor and ask about getting vaccinated against the virus. If you have been vaccinated or have previously had a hepatitis A infection you probably will not need a vaccine.