Gold Medal Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 14 Sick

The Gold Medal Salmonella outbreak ends with 14 people sick and three hospitalized, according to the FDA. That is an increase of one more patient in one more state since the last update was issued on May 1, 2023. That patient lives in Washington state.

The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The last illness onset date was May 2, 2023.

General Mills recalled Gold Medal unbleached and bleached flour with “Better if Used by” dates of May 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024 on April 28, 2023. No other types of Gold Medal flour are affected by this recall at this time. The FDA is continuing to investigate to try to determine the source of the contamination and whether other products are linked to illnesses.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis was found in a sample collected at the General Mills Kansas City, Missouri facility where the flour was produced, and was matched to patient isolates by whole genome sequencing. The flour was distributed nationwide at the retail level.

Salmonella symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. Most people suffer from fever, chills, nausea, muscle aches, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term complications from this infection can include reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you ate Gold Medal flour, especially if you ate raw cookie dough or cake batter, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.