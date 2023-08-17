List of Lettuce Products Recalled For Possible Deer Feces

by

We have decided to compile this list of lettuce products that have been recalled for possible deer feces contamination because more and more products are being announced every day, and deer feces can carry dangerous pathogens.

Some of these recalls are posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, so most consumers will not see them. For the products posted on the FDA‘s recall notice page, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these products. There is never any mention of illnesses on the Enforcement Page recalls.

Deer feces can contain the pathogens Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, Listeria monocytogenes, and Giardia bacteria that can cause serious illness. The droppings can also carry the prions that cause chronic wasting disease, an illness that is in the same family as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, also known as mad cow disease, although there is no evidence at this time that humans can develop chronic wasting disease.

These are the current recalls of these romaine and lettuce blends:

Get Fresh Produce Garden Cut Romaine and Lettuce Greek Mix Salad are recalled. This recall has been terminated but we are including it because some people may still have some in their refrigerators. They were sold in Illinois and Florida.

Nature Best Salad Kits with Romaine are recalled. These salad products were sold in Texas at the retail level.

Fresh Creative Foods Caesar Salad Kit is being recalled. The salad was sold to one consignee in Illinois.

Fresh Seasons Salads and Wraps are included. The USDA issued a public health alert about this issue. They were shipped to retail stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Back in July, romaine lettuce from G.O. Corporation of Minneapolis was recalled.

Then in August, many more G.O. Corporation lettuce mixes and romaine lettuces were recalled. In this last recall, the products were sold in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

If you bought any of these romaine lettuces, salad mixes, or lettuce products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these lettuce products.